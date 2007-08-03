Shopping cart

  • Free Delivery Islandwide

        DVD Micro Theater

        DVD Micro Theater

        Hi-Fi sound in a compact solution

        • Heritage Audio

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12bit, 108MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i)
          • Video upsampling
          • Video upscaling

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x75W RMS / 2500W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Vacuum Tube Preamplifier
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Loudness
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 3 way
          • Ribbon tweeter
          • Dome mid range
          • 5" woofer
          • Gold-plate speaker connectors
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Dynamic Range Compression
          DVD Region.
          3
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback Media
          Picture CD

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          Aux in
          1x(L/R)/ RCA
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Digital optical out
          • FM Antenna
          • Line out
          • MW Antenna
          • HDMI out

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Indications
          DIM mode
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Control cable
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Guarantee booklet
          Remote control
          49-key with 2xAAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          280  mm
          Set Height
          180  mm
          Set Width
          250  mm
          Main speaker depth
          240  mm
          Main Speaker height
          329  mm
          Main speaker width
          205  mm
          Packaging Depth
          330  mm
          Packaging Height
          417  mm
          Packaging Width
          755  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          23  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Guarantee booklet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

