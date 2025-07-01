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2 year warranty
7-day return
Media players
All series
Portable DVD Player
Discontinued
Support
PET704K/00
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Why can't I playback a VCD when Play Back Control (PBC) is on?
Picture not displayed on both TV and Philips player
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