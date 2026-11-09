2 year warranty
Support
PPM4331
Will PPM4331 Massage Belt be inconvenient to wear during exercise because of its weight?
Why can't I feel my skin shaking when I use PPM4331 Massage Belt?
Why is there an obvious electric shock when using the EMS mode of PPM4331 Massage Belt? Is there a leakage of electricity?
Can I use the EMS mode when exercising with the PPM4331 Massage Belt?
Why does PPM4331 Massage Belt not fit well?
How does PPM4331 Massage Belt achieve easy sweating and weight losing?
Can I bring PPM4331 Massage Belt on the plane?
What should I do if PPM4331 Massage Belt gets dirty and how do I clean it?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair