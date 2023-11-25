  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

      Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits

      Combined EMS pulse and hot compress function, it promotes blood circulation in the waist and abdomen and relieve muscle pain and discomfort. Multiple temperatures and massage strengths are available, suitable for different people to use. See all benefits

        Fitness&massage,dual effect of exercise&relaxation

        Silver ion×EMS×hot compress, relax with massage

        • EMS pulse
        • 3 temperature levels
        • Detachable design

        Nano-silver cloth to gathers heat and promote sweating

        Made of highly active silver ion coating lining, it conducts heat quickly and locks in temperature for a long time. With the hot compress function, it can increase body temperature even while sitting and promote sweating. Wearing it during exercise can speed up calorie burning and improve exercise efficiency. 3 levels of temperature are available: 40, 45 and 50.

        Comfortable surround protects your waist and abdomen

        The high-elastic fabric fits the waist and abdomen, making it comfortable to wear. It tightens the waist and abdomen without constricting the body. It fits the waist and abdomen curves and evenly applies force to the waist and abdomen. It stretches longitudinally and supports horizontally to disperse the pressure on the lumbar spine during exercise and reduce sports injuries.

        EMS microcurrent massage accelerates muscle movement

        Upgraded EMS frequency setting to help muscles move independently, allowing you to exercise your waist and abdomen while sitting or standing.

        6 modes and 16 intensities to assist massage relaxation

        6 major areas of joint massage, covering a wide area, deeply targeting the waist and abdominal muscle groups, simulating waist and abdominal muscle movement and massage relaxation.With 6 modes (abdominal strengthening, tapping, kneading, exercise, massage, relaxation) and 16 intensities, you can always find a massage combination that suits you.

        Large screen display &long battery life for wireless massage

        Large screen display: 6 modes and 16 intensities are clear at a glance. It is also equipped with a color light bar to display the hot compress status. It has many functions but will not be confusing.It has a built-in 2500mAh lithium battery, which can be used for up to 120 minutes after a full charge. You can take it out with peace of mind.

        Intelligent voice reminder, simple and easy to use

        There are mechanical buttons on the controller, and mode adjustment and intensity adjustment are operated by separate buttons, making the interaction clear.Intimate intelligent voice reminder allows you to operate clearly without looking down.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Net weight
          about 400g
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          1050×203×20  mm
          Color
          Black

        • Main parameters

          Auto shut-off time
          15 minutes
          Temperature of heating
          about 40-50  °C
          Working voltage
          3.7 V
          Working power
          8 W
          Battery
          2500 mAh
          Charging current
          1 A
          Charging port
          USB Type-C
          Charging voltage
          5 V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2 years

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

