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2 year warranty
7-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit
Discontinued
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QG3190/00
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User Manual
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Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips groomer, clipper or trimmer is not working
My Philips trimmer, clipper or groomer is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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