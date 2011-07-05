ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3190/00

4

| (17) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Superior visibility, maximum precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind without unwanted hair.

See all benefits

Superior visibility, maximum precision

  • Pro

  • 9-in-1

  • Waterproof

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

MicroBlade technology for unprecedented precision

The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

17

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

1

05/07/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simplicity

This is a great product for keeping a clean cut look for hair and face. It's easily charged and the storage stand is excellent for keeping all the attachments in the same place. The guards are all easily adjustable for varying trimming length and the additional heads also come in handy. The fact that it can be used wet is also a great feature. As with all trimmers keeping them clean is important to performance and this doesn't disappoint. All the heads are easily cleaned and can be taken apart for more thorough cleaning. All in all this is an affordable, reliable and high performance trimmer that's just as good for use in the home as well as for when you're on the move.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

09/10/2011

US

US

I absolutely love it!

I absolutely love it! Easy to use and a sharp well manufactured product. Design is simple yet stylish. I highly recommend this product for on the go men that like to maintain their everyday appearance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.