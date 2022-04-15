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2 year warranty

7-day return

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchWet & dry electric shaver

RQ1250/16

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 714.3 kB
  • 16 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

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