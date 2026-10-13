My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: XP9201/30, X5006/00, S5898/17. Click here to show more product numbers ›
What do the symbols on my Philips i9000 Series shaver mean?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
What is SkinIQ technology in Philips shavers?
What does Philips shaver maintenance cost over time?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
Are Philips shavers good for shaving every day?
How do Philips shavers help to reduce skin irritation?
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
Is a premium Philips shaver worth it compared with an entry-level model?
What is the difference between Philips Series 5000, Series 7000 and i9000 shavers?
Quick Clean Pod, UV Power Charger or manual cleaning: which option is right for my premium Philips shaver?
How long do Philips electric shavers typically last?
Which Philips shaver gives the closest shave?
How does the Philips GroomTribe app help improve shaving results?
Why is my skin irritated after using my Philips shaver?
Which Philips electric shaver is best for me?
Can I get a close shave without irritation with a Philips shaver?
How do Philips shavers perform on thick or coarse beard hair?
Are Philips electric shavers gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin?
How precise are Philips shavers around the jawline, under the nose and sideburns?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?