2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.4
of 5
156
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
25/06/2012
Singapore
Great shaving experience!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
AtemRamsundersingh
15/04/2012
Singapore
A smooth operator that makes daily shaving a true pleasure. Well-thought design and engineering showing the spirit of innovation at Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
JosephTan
20/03/2012
Singapore
the shaver is easy to use and it provide a comfortable shaving experience. Glad that I have bought the shaver with jet clean. Jet clean really cleans and lubricates the shaver like new.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver