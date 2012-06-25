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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1280/16

4.4

| (156) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

156

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

25/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Great shaving experience!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

15/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

A smooth operator that makes daily shaving a true pleasure. Well-thought design and engineering showing the spirit of innovation at Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

20/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

the shaver is easy to use and it provide a comfortable shaving experience. Glad that I have bought the shaver with jet clean. Jet clean really cleans and lubricates the shaver like new.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

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