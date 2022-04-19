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2 year warranty
7-day return
Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
RQ1280/16
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User Manual
Quick Start Guide
All (4)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is not working