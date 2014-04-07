Between our kids, we've experimented with audio, digital video, and wi-fi monitors. While we love the fancy features of a wi-fi monitor, we found that for visiting out of town family or staying in a hotel suite audio monitoring was our go-to route. We received this monitor to review and were quite impressed at how the quality has improved from the static versions we were used to growing up. SOUND QUALITY - I hear my baby clearly without static or interruption. To be able to hear that my baby is breathing safely and that she is content means the world to me. VISUAL DISPLAY - The sound sensitivity lights are helpful to visually see the volume of sound coming from my daughter's room. I appreciate being able to adjust the sensitivity if there are other items (i.e. humidifier or lawn mower) that could be picked up. THERMOMETER GAUGE - I love this feature. Whether it is the heat of summer or the cool of winter, I love knowing the temperature in my daughter's room to ensure she is comfortable and in a safe temperature range. Her older brother wanted to be a helper and cranked the heat - while I interceded right away, I appreciate knowing the alert feature was an extra safety check for temperature comfort. TWO-WAY TALK - If she has already been settled for the evening but is stirring, the two-way talk feature is neat in allowing me to sing her bedtime song to her again without the disturbance of me opening the door (and that visual excitement of seeing mom!). We used this feature when my son had transitioned to a toddler bed - we'd say, "please go back to bed, sweetie" when we heard he was up, and he would listen. Most of the time. ;) While we prefer checking personally, this communication feature has provided an extra avenue of communicating with our kids - and for that, we are thankful. NIGHTLIGHT - Changing a diaper at night is easily facilitate with a light touch of the monitor / light. The nightlight is soft and non-glaring - just the right amount to provide care but not too bright to fully awaken our daughter. RANGE - The range indicates up to 330 meters. While we were staying in a cabin we utilized this feature so that our daughter could nap while we played right outside the cabin with our son. He was a happy camper and so were we. Overall, the sound quality and bonus features make this audio monitor reliable, portable, and a great value to not break the bank.