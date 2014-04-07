2 year warranty
Discontinued
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby.
100% private connection
Night light and lullabies
Talkback function
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).
3.9
of 5
18
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
motherof2
07/04/2014
Canada
Avent has great customer service & warranty :)
I used my 2 year warranty and they sent this as the replacement...so happy with their service
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/10 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/10 DECT Baby Monitor
eLiz34
14/03/2016
US
Sweet Dreams (even while traveling).
Between our kids, we've experimented with audio, digital video, and wi-fi monitors. While we love the fancy features of a wi-fi monitor, we found that for visiting out of town family or staying in a hotel suite audio monitoring was our go-to route. We received this monitor to review and were quite impressed at how the quality has improved from the static versions we were used to growing up. SOUND QUALITY - I hear my baby clearly without static or interruption. To be able to hear that my baby is breathing safely and that she is content means the world to me. VISUAL DISPLAY - The sound sensitivity lights are helpful to visually see the volume of sound coming from my daughter's room. I appreciate being able to adjust the sensitivity if there are other items (i.e. humidifier or lawn mower) that could be picked up. THERMOMETER GAUGE - I love this feature. Whether it is the heat of summer or the cool of winter, I love knowing the temperature in my daughter's room to ensure she is comfortable and in a safe temperature range. Her older brother wanted to be a helper and cranked the heat - while I interceded right away, I appreciate knowing the alert feature was an extra safety check for temperature comfort. TWO-WAY TALK - If she has already been settled for the evening but is stirring, the two-way talk feature is neat in allowing me to sing her bedtime song to her again without the disturbance of me opening the door (and that visual excitement of seeing mom!). We used this feature when my son had transitioned to a toddler bed - we'd say, "please go back to bed, sweetie" when we heard he was up, and he would listen. Most of the time. ;) While we prefer checking personally, this communication feature has provided an extra avenue of communicating with our kids - and for that, we are thankful. NIGHTLIGHT - Changing a diaper at night is easily facilitate with a light touch of the monitor / light. The nightlight is soft and non-glaring - just the right amount to provide care but not too bright to fully awaken our daughter. RANGE - The range indicates up to 330 meters. While we were staying in a cabin we utilized this feature so that our daughter could nap while we played right outside the cabin with our son. He was a happy camper and so were we. Overall, the sound quality and bonus features make this audio monitor reliable, portable, and a great value to not break the bank.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/10 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/10 DECT Baby Monitor
brittannieb1
02/03/2016
US
very impressed!
I received a free sample of this baby monitor for my son, and was very pleased. One of the features I really liked was the base stays in the babies room and the smaller piece stays with me, well if I misplace my piece I can press find on the base and find it. I also loved that the base was a nightlight...it was very nice to have during the night. I also had never had a monitor that I could use as a 2 way speaker, if my son was crying I could talk to him over the monitor on my way to his room. I was very pleased and would highly recommend this monitor to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/10 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD560/10 DECT Baby Monitor