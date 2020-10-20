2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCD560/01
Discontinued
What is Eco Max mode of my Philips Avent baby monitor
Is my Philips Avent Baby monitor secured from eavesdropping?
Will my Philips Avent Baby monitor work during a power outage?
Is the Philips Avent Baby monitor safe for my baby?
Can I charge batteries with my Philips Avent Baby monitor?
Can I use two sets of Philips Avent DECT or Video Baby Monitors?
How do I turn on the nightlight of my Philips Avent Baby monitor
How to mute my Philips Avent Baby monitor
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair