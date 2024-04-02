2 year warranty
New
Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face
Soft and flexible, Philips Avent Soothie Heart pacifiers won’t bump into baby's nose. One-piece design in medical-grade silicone with a reusable case made from 90% plant-based materials.*
One-piece silicone design
BPA-Free
2-pack
0-6m
The special heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.
Durable one-piece design is made entirely from flexible medical-grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for newborns from 0-6m.
Soothie features a symmetrical, round nipple designed to fit anatomically in baby’s mouth and to help reduce pressure between tongue and mouth. Philips Avent Soothie is independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.
4.3
of 5
135
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
AL Mom
02/04/2024
US
The best paci made.
This is the only papi she will take that she actually likes. I have tried numerous different brands but she will only take this one. I could not find them at any local stores so I actually went to the Phillips website and ordered her first set. I am now ordering more because these are wearing out and we have lost a few. I highly recommend these Avent paps for any babies they are perfect.
Pros
Perfect for any baby.
Cons
Only comes in 0-3 month size
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart
Date of Use 2023-12-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart
Date of Use 2023-12-01
mer pouchi
16/07/2023
US
Part of promotion
Best Pacifier
My baby adores all the avent pacifiers and bottles! 10/10 best ones out there
Pros
The shape and silicone
Cons
nothi bc
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart
Date of Use 2023-03-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart
Date of Use 2023-03-16
MrsARB
05/10/2021
US
Part of promotion
Great Pacifier
Since coming home from the hospital over 6 weeks ago there is only 1 pacifier our son has wanted and that's the Avent pacifier we got from the hospital (green pacifier in the photos.) When given the opportunity to review this new Avent pacifier from the Stellar Product Testing Panel we were thrilled (blue pacifier in the photos.) ! We can't find a pacifier like we got and hoped this would allow us to have a backup! While we loved this new pacifier, our son is unfortunately incredibly picky. The pacifier from the hospital and the one we received to test, while similar, did have a few differences. The tester is slightly heavier, thicker, larger and thr nipple is a little shorter (which was my favorite part.) We're keeping the tester in hopes we can trick our son into taking it.
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/41 Soothie Heart
This review was made for Soothie SCF099/41 Soothie Heart
Mass balance approach.
All our Soothies have the same nipple shape and one-piece design, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed in US hospitals.
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.