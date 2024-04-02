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Philips Avent SoothieSoothie

SCF099/27

4.3

| (135) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

Soft and flexible, Philips Avent Soothie Heart pacifiers won’t bump into baby's nose. One-piece design in medical-grade silicone with a reusable case made from 90% plant-based materials.*

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Flexible medical-grade silicone pacifier

Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face

  • One-piece silicone design

  • BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

  • 0-6m

Follows the curves of the face for baby's comfort

Follows the curves of the face for baby's comfort

The special heart-shaped shield is designed to follow the natural curves of your baby’s face to provide maximum comfort without bumping into their tiny nose.

One-piece design made from 100% medical-grade silicone

One-piece design made from 100% medical-grade silicone

Durable one-piece design is made entirely from flexible medical-grade silicone. Our team of experts specially created it for newborns from 0-6m.

Symmetrical, round nipple

Symmetrical, round nipple

Soothie features a symmetrical, round nipple designed to fit anatomically in baby’s mouth and to help reduce pressure between tongue and mouth. Philips Avent Soothie is independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

135

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

02/04/2024

US

US

The best paci made.

This is the only papi she will take that she actually likes. I have tried numerous different brands but she will only take this one. I could not find them at any local stores so I actually went to the Phillips website and ordered her first set. I am now ordering more because these are wearing out and we have lost a few. I highly recommend these Avent paps for any babies they are perfect.

Pros

Perfect for any baby.

Cons

Only comes in 0-3 month size

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart

Date of Use 2023-12-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart

Date of Use 2023-12-01

16/07/2023

US

US

Best Pacifier

My baby adores all the avent pacifiers and bottles! 10/10 best ones out there

Pros

The shape and silicone

Cons

nothi bc

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart

Date of Use 2023-03-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/42 Soothie Heart

Date of Use 2023-03-16

05/10/2021

US

US

Great Pacifier

Since coming home from the hospital over 6 weeks ago there is only 1 pacifier our son has wanted and that's the Avent pacifier we got from the hospital (green pacifier in the photos.) When given the opportunity to review this new Avent pacifier from the Stellar Product Testing Panel we were thrilled (blue pacifier in the photos.) ! We can't find a pacifier like we got and hoped this would allow us to have a backup! While we loved this new pacifier, our son is unfortunately incredibly picky. The pacifier from the hospital and the one we received to test, while similar, did have a few differences. The tester is slightly heavier, thicker, larger and thr nipple is a little shorter (which was my favorite part.) We're keeping the tester in hopes we can trick our son into taking it.

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/41 Soothie Heart

This review was made for Soothie SCF099/41 Soothie Heart

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Disclaimers

  1. Mass balance approach.

  2. All our Soothies have the same nipple shape and one-piece design, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed in US hospitals.

  3. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.