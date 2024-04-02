We have used Soothie pacifiers for all three of our children - it is actually what they gave our first daughter in the NICU and we've used them ever since. Our 3 month old loves this heart shaped one - it is super cute and the cut out is actually very functional for the way it fits her little face! I love that it is one piece which makes it a breeze to clean. We also have one of the Avent Snuggle animals and this connects perfectly. I keep a bunch of these in our diaper bag when we're on the go and then just swap out the pacifier if the other one hits the ground. Thank you to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for letting my family try this pacifier!