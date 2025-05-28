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I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?
How can I help my baby stop using a Philips Avent pacifier
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair