2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
with milk storage cups
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.
4.2
of 5
40
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
NatalieandMax
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Clare29
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
This has agood fitting and easy use
I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump
sonya33
17/01/2013
United Kingdom
really easy to use
Easy to use and to clean and reassemble. Good value for money. Quick to express and can also use avent storage containers for freezing milk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.