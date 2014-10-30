2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF314/02
Breast pump designed for comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. The Philips Avent SCF314/02 breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Includes 2x 4oz bottle
Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it’s clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer
3.9
of 5
74
Reviews
Shan17
30/10/2014
US
Buy this pump!!
I've used this pump, ameda purely yours and a medela hospital pump and avents pump beats them all. I can get 8 ounces of milk in half the time it took me to get one ounce with a different pump. I do find it more comfortable and more productive if I don't use the petals on the flange, which is a removable piece. I would never recommend a different pump. Avent gives you complete control over speed and suction.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Discontinued Twin electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Discontinued Twin electronic breast pump
RachMom
18/10/2013
US
Very comfortable pump for mom with low milk supply
My son recently fell off his weight percentage and I needed to add supplemental feedings with a bottle. I felt discouraged after using the pump my insurance provided for me as I wasn't able to pump more than half an ounce from each side. Thankfully a friend recommended the Avent pump and I was able to pump much more milk with ease and comfort. I would highly recommend this to any new mother.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Discontinued Twin electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Discontinued Twin electronic breast pump
DancerMom
15/12/2012
US
It goes the distance, no questions asked and is gentle to tender tissue
I never intended to exclusively pump, but after 3 weeks of a sleeping baby at breast, I transitioned to exclusive pumping to save my sanity. I hated, hated, hated the hospital pump. It felt like it was going to suck my nipples right off! I must be extremely sensitive, because I never got beyond the second level with the Medela hospital pump, and I used it for the full week that my baby was at the NICU. I loved how gentle this pump was. I actually could extract more milk with this pump just because I could last longer. And there is a lot of garble out there about your supply deminishing if you only pump, but that is simply not the case. My baby was fed breast milk until a year of age when I transitioned him to toddler formula at my choice. The pump is very quiet and has a very soothing swishlike hum that never woke the baby,even when he was right next to me. I could not use the comfort shells due to my larger bust, but I did find that you can insert larger cones into the Avent product and it seals tight with no leaks. The parts are easy to clean and durable. The valves lasted indefinitely for me and the diaphrams lasted about 45 days, pumping between 5-9 times a day. I thought I would quit early if the pump died, but it never did. That sucker is still as strong as the day I bought it. The travel case is wonderful and the storage bags and icepacks keep the milk cold well over 4 hours. I would highly recommend this to any mother.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Discontinued Twin electronic breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF314/02 Discontinued Twin electronic breast pump
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants