Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Natural PA baby bottle
Discontinued
Support
SCF474/27
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (11)
Product (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
What material is my Philps Avent bottle made of?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Avent Feeding bottle cap
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you