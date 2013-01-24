Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The skin soft teat has an innovative spiral design and unique comfort petals for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
Natural PA baby bottle
Philips shop price
Total:
The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
The Philips Avent Natural PA bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range.
The Philips Avent range offers different teats for every development stage of your baby. With different teat softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates that keep up with your baby’s growth and development. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates.
The high-quality, imported PA material is a light but durable plastic, and as transparent as glass. Portable and resistant to high-temperature sterilisation, bottle can be used to heat up milk directly.
The Philips Avent Natural PA bottle is made of BPA and BPS free material (polyamide).
Bottle
What is included
Design
Functions
Development stages