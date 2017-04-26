2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.
340ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Holly27
26/04/2017
New Zealand
Perfect
We've had one of these for 2 years & it's still going strong. The lid did. Real on one of its many drops but even without it, it doesn't leak in the bag. Easy to clean as well. Have been looking for another one for ages but they're no longer available. Have tried just about every other cup avent make but they've all leaked at some stage. Please bring this one back!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
ale2012
16/01/2014
US
This product is my favorite!!!
This product is easy to wash. Liquid doesn't get stuck in corners like most cups. I truly recommended to all mothers. I love it!! I cant seem to find them please send me one!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/22 Toddler Cup Twin Pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/22 Toddler Cup Twin Pack
mommyof2lilmen
07/04/2011
US
great toddler sippy cup
after using avent bottles religiously, then playtex starter sippy cups, we found an ideal sippy cup with the AVENT fast flow for toddlers. they don't leak, are super easy to clean, have a lid to keep the spout clean, clip for belt loop or diaper bag, and keep drinks colder for what seems longer than most sippy cups. my twins boys love them, find them comfortable to hold and can flip open the lid when they want to take a drink. we use blue ones for water and orange for milk. thumbs up on this one!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.