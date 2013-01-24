Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    A seat at the grown up's table

    Toddler sippy cups

    Our toddler sippy cups features

    Philips Avent Cup is leak proof

    Leak-proof

    Philips Avent Cup is easy to hold

    Easy to hold

    Philips Avent Cup is BPA free

    BPA free

    Trainer Cup

    4+ months
    Philips Avent trainer cups 4 months

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $17.90
    A few more details
    • With easy-to-hold handles, your baby can start drinking independently from a familar nipple and transition to a soft spout when they're ready.
    Explore Trainer Cups

    Sprout Sippy Cup

    6+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 6 months 9 months
    From*: $14.90
    A few more details
    • Our angled spout and spill-proof valve make it easy for your little one to comfortably take their first sips without the mess.
    Explore Sprout Sippy Cups

    Straw Sippy Cup

    12+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 9 months 12 months
    Philips shop price
    From*: $14.90
    A few more details
    • Take the next step with our leak-proof straw cup. A straw lets your baby excercise mouth muscles and builds oral strength.
    Explore Straw Sippy Cups

    Grown Up Sippy Cup

    12+ months
    Philips Avent Spoutless cups 9 months 12 months
    From*: $18.00
    A few more details
    • Our Grown Up cup is designed to let your little one drink from all around the rim, just like an adult cup. 
    Explore Grown Up Sippy Cups
    Philips Avent toddler drinking sippy cup range

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our sippy cup range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

      Toddler sippy cups

      Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

      Read on
    • Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

      Toddler sippy cups

      Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

      Read on
    Learning new skills can feel a little awkward at first. To help your little one feel more comfortable during those first sips we designed our toddler sippy cups with soft, easy-to-hold handles."

    Philips Design team

