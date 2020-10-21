2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF683/07
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
What material is my Philps Avent bottle made of?
How do I know which bottle I have?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Why are Philips Avent bottles not transparent?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?