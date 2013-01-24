Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Avent

    Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

    SCF683/07
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

      SCF683/07
      Overall Rating / 5

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips AVENT bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all classic-plus-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Baby's first step to using a cup

        Easy-grip handles for bottles

        • 9oz
        • Variable Flow Nipple
        Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

        Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

        Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.

        Easy to grip, removable handles

        Easy to grip, removable handles

        Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

        Soft non-spill drinking spout

        Soft non-spill drinking spout

        Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

        Replace nipple with the soft spout

        Replace nipple with the soft spout

        Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 months +

        • Bottle

          Capacity
          260  oz
          Material
          BPA free

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck

        • What is included

          Natural Feeding Bottle
          1  pcs
          Easy grip handles
          1  pcs
          Soft, Variable Flow Nipple
          1  pcs
          Soft spout
          1  pcs
          Dome cap
          1  pcs
          Screw ring
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us