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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHC5102/79

3.8

| (8) Reviews

Wireless freedom

No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.

See all benefits

Fully rechargeble

Wireless freedom

  • Over-ear

  • Silver

2 headphones means you can share your music with a partner

With two headphone sets, you can share the 'personal' listening experience with a friend.

Fully rechargeable

The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worry on cost for repeated use.

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

8

Reviews

2

19/11/2017

Australia

Australia

Have been using for years

Question I would like to purchase another twin set in Australia and can not find them, Are they Available? My wife and I have been using these for years. We are on our second set after the transmitter failed after 2 or 3 years of almost daily use. FM is much much better than bluetooth the signal is much more reliable. We use them mostly for watching TV at home and when in our caravan. My hearing is a little impaired so it is wonderful to be able to have the volume higher to hear what people are saying on the TV. It also means that I can watch an action movie late at night in a camp site without disturbing anybody. My wife plugs hers into the CD player to listen to talking books, she is very impressed that she can walk around the house or even into the garden and still get a clear signal. Note it is not a really big house 15 square or so. It is wonderful to have the freedom to move around, I'll sometimes listen to a show from the lounge while doing dishes or ironing. Sound quality is smooth not punchy ideal for TV etc if your a Hi Fidelity person you would probably be looking for something in a higher price bracket. Honestly we love these headphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

06/05/2019

Philippines

Philippines

Awesome product

Had been using it with my wife for 5 (or more) years. I couldn't be happier, but now the AC/DC adapter is broken and I either have to fix it or find new headsets.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

31/05/2017

Australia

Australia

High performance and quality

I am using these headphones for last two years and had no issues. Their battery time is great and still using same batteries. Initially there was some noise in audio but no more. I want to buy another pair to gift someone but not available in Australia?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5102 Wireless HiFi Headphone

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