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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

FM wireless headphone

SHC8680/69

LIghtweight wireless receiver

Wear the ultimate personal wireless HiFi headphone and enjoy music, movies and TV in comfort. This new format, with in-ear headphone, no headband or neckband and a separate receiver, redefines listening pleasure and freedom of movement.

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LIghtweight wireless receiver

  • Earbud

  • White

Energizing docking station stores and re-charges receiver

The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

Balance control to compensate for hearing imbalance

If you have better hearing in one ear than the other, you can easily compensate for this using the adjustable left-right balance, and enjoy a personalized listening experience.

Choose the Nicam language from the receiver

In countries that transmit some TV programmes in two languages, you can remotely choose which one to listen to from a control on the receiver unit.

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