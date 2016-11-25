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Discontinued

Digital wireless headphones

SHD8600/79

3.2

| (27) Reviews

Wireless music

Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with this headphone. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

See all benefits

Lightweight comfort headphone

Wireless music

Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

Pivoting ear-shells ensure a comfortable fit

A perfect fit between the ear-shells and your ears prevents sound leakage and enhances the listening experience. The ear-shells move up and down as well as left and right for a perfect fit and optimum comfort.

Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

27

Reviews

25/11/2016

Singapore

Singapore

easy and clear

easy to install and instant sound without any installation worries. loud and clear minus a star as might not fit all ear type

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones

30/10/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

best buy

Nice tone, comfortable to wear, can walk anywhere in the house without losing sound, have also been outside. Multi use is also a bonus, one set of headphones for TV and music

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones

11/06/2015

Australia

Australia

Excellent sound quality

Excellent sound quality. No static or interference. I agree with some of the other reviewers that the charging station is a little bit fiddley but it takes two seconds to make sure it's on correctly so this isn't really a big deal. Outperforms some more expensive brands we have owned! Headset is comfortable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHD8600 Digital wireless headphones

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