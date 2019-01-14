2000 series Earbud headphones with mic
All eyes on you
Rock your sounds wherever you go. These earbud headphones are available in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
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2000 series
Earbud headphones with mic
All eyes on you 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud integrated mic Black Ultra comfy Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing
Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing. The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.
Lightweight oval-shaped earbuds for comfort
The oval shape of these lightweight earbuds means you can rock your sounds in real comfort.
In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls
The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.
12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers
The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.
Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Connectivity
Cable length
120cm
Outer Carton
Length
34.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
19.7
cm Gross weight
1.298
kg Height
16.3
cm GTIN
1 69 51613 98165 5 Nett weight
0.312
kg Tare weight
0.986
kg
Inner Carton
Length
17.9
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
8
cm Height
6
cm Nett weight
0.039
kg Gross weight
0.131
kg Tare weight
0.092
kg GTIN
2 69 51613 98165 2
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.2
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Hanging Width
5.2
cm Depth
2.8
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 51613 98165 8 Gross weight
0.035
kg Nett weight
0.013
kg Tare weight
0.022
kg
Design
Color
Black
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