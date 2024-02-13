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Discontinued

Bluetooth In-ear headphones

SHE9700BT/11

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The legend is back

Introducing the legendary new "97 Series" in-ear headphones with high precision sound. Connect effortlessly and wirelessly to your device.

See all benefits

The legend is back

  • Supports AAC

  • 22 hours play time

  • Mic and control

5 sizes of ear tips for a snug fit and all-day comfort

The ultra-soft rubber ear tips are sensational to the touch and adapt effortlessly to your ear. They also come in 5 sizes. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

The Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your eardrum with the highest definition.

Turbo bass air vents for the deepest and richest bass

Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/02/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Audio and Battery

Good audio quality in Bluetooth link and long battery capacity also nice Bluetooth identification name for pairing. Note : Current Bluetooth colour is black, request for red,green and light blue colour in next product release.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth In-ear headphones

Date of Use 2023-01-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth In-ear headphones

Date of Use 2023-01-12

01/10/2024

日本

日本

最高です。

有線イヤポンの時代から、色々なメーカーを試しましましたが、長時間の再生や音質のバランスが、とても良いと感じました。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth インイヤーヘッドホン

Date of Use 2022-10-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth インイヤーヘッドホン

Date of Use 2022-10-01

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