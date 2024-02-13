2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE9700BT/11
The legend is back
Introducing the legendary new "97 Series" in-ear headphones with high precision sound. Connect effortlessly and wirelessly to your device.
Supports AAC
22 hours play time
Mic and control
The ultra-soft rubber ear tips are sensational to the touch and adapt effortlessly to your ear. They also come in 5 sizes. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
The Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your eardrum with the highest definition.
Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Svst
13/02/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Audio and Battery
Good audio quality in Bluetooth link and long battery capacity also nice Bluetooth identification name for pairing. Note : Current Bluetooth colour is black, request for red,green and light blue colour in next product release.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth In-ear headphones
Date of Use 2023-01-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth In-ear headphones
Date of Use 2023-01-12
toromazu
01/10/2024
日本
最高です。
有線イヤポンの時代から、色々なメーカーを試しましましたが、長時間の再生や音質のバランスが、とても良いと感じました。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth インイヤーヘッドホン
Date of Use 2022-10-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9700BT Bluetooth インイヤーヘッドホン
Date of Use 2022-10-01