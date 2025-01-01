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2 year warranty
7-day return
Headphones
All series
Wireless headphones with mic
Discontinued
SHM5178BK/00
Clear conversations, lightweight design.
Philips SHM5178BK are lightweight wireless headphones that provide the ultimate in comfort.
Clear call quality
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