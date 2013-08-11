2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2700/97
Powerful sound output
Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance
Over-ear
Grey
A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.
It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Wuoh
11/08/2013
US
This product has great features
This product has great features. Good quality and design for a low price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
JasonPok
24/05/2012
Singapore
What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Nameak
21/03/2017
ประเทศไทย
สิ้นค้ารุ่นนี้ถือว่ามีคุณสมบัติที่ดีในด้านความทนทาน
ความทนทานและการออกแบบที่เป็นจุดเด่น ทำให้หูฟังชิ้นนี้ค่อนข้างน่าสนใจ ในแง่ของคุณภาพเสียงจะเก็บเสียงได้ดี โทนอุ่น เบสนุ่ม ไม่กระแทก มิติเสียงไม่ใช่จุดเด่น เสียงขับร้องเพราะชัดดี มีความใสไม่บาดหู
This review was made for SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ
This review was made for SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ