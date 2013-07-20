2 year warranty
Discontinued
High resolution audio and perfect fit
Deluxe FloatingCushions and high resolution sound provide the best listening experience on this Philips SHP8000 headphone
High resolution audio
Over-ear
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Hairyarfur
20/07/2013
United Kingdom
Good fit, well made and nice sounds
The fit is very cosy and have a well made feel to them. They sound very good too but my 61 year old ears probably can't hear the full richness :) The extension cable which comes with the headphones didn't work and the only way Philips could rectify this was for me to post the whole lot back to them for replacement, they couldn't simply send a replacement cable which would have been much more cost effective for all. I decided to hang on to them anyway.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8000 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8000 Hi-fi headphones