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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8500/97

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dynamic hi-fi sound performance

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance

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Dynamic hi-fi sound performance

  • Powerful bass

The 3m-long cable is ideal for use with headsets

A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Great Sound + value for money!

Great headphones. Definitely worth buying. Great overall sound quality specially in the low range. I would have given the Design 4 stars, except for the 2 points mentioned under cons* . *1. Although this could be due to changes in weather from hot to humid, I can't be certain though. I moved from a place with extreme climate to a more tropical one. :( *2. You're definitely going to be stared at by on-lookers, if you decide to crank up the volume on these babies. Prolly think you're trying to intentionally go deaf. That's not always a bad thing for some :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

10/12/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Produk awet dan tahan lama

Saya beli ini sewaktu bujang,dan skrg mempunyai dua anak dan alat ini msh berfungsi dengan jernih suaranya,hanya saja kabel luarnya sudah mengelupas

Pros

Suara jernih

Cons

Kabel luar mengelupas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-12-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-12-10

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