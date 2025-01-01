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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ2300LF/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

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