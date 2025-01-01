2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2300LF/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
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