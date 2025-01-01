2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2300PK/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
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