2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA4205BK/00
Train smarter. In any weather.
Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app.
Built-in heart-rate monitor
6 hours play time
Secure fit
IPX5 waterproof anf sweatproof
Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps such as Strava and Runkeeper, and the Philips Headphones app.
Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get clear sound, punchy bass, and 6 hours play time-even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours via USB-C, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you another hour of play time.
Go with the flexible wing tips made from silicone that fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Or opt for the ear hooks that fit comfortably over your ear. A choice of ear-tip covers that let you create the perfect in-ear seal.
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