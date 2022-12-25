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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

DVD player

TAEP200/12

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black

Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.

See all benefits

Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

  • USB 2.0

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Whatever you’re watching, and on any TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full-screen

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
1

25/12/2022

Singapore

Singapore

The Superb Philips DVD Player!

As I possess many Code 1 and Code 3 DVDs, as well as VCDs, and that my old DVD player is beyond repair, the Philips TAEP 200/12 is the only DVD player that I can use to possibly view such DVDs and VCDs. The Philips DVD player comes with one AV cable and a remote control with 2 “AAA” batteries. For a better and brighter picture quality, I attach an HDMI cable of my own to the Philips DVD Player’s HDMI port to see the film on my television’s HDMI Channel.

Pros

The Philips DVD Player is able to read Code 1 DVDs.

Cons

Neither an HDMI cable nor a warranty card is provided.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2022-11-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2022-11-24

19/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Easy to use , plug and play . Good sounds and pictures.

Pros

Easy set up

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2021-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2021-08-19

18/02/2022

한국

한국

Verified buyer

필립스 DVD 소형 상품이 작동이 원활한 편입니다

상품이 작동이 원활한 편입니다. 실용성 성능은 좋으나 규격문제가 다른 전자제품과 평균 바란스를 이루지 못해서 조합이 어울지질 못합니다. 또한 출력 단자가 부족하다. 또한 리모콘도 너무 얋아서 그립감이 떨어집니다. 불편합니다.

Pros

간단하다

Cons

규격과 어울림이 어색하다 . 출력단자 부족

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD 플레이어

Date of Use 2022-01-18

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD 플레이어

Date of Use 2022-01-18

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