2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB
Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.
USB 2.0
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.
Whatever you’re watching, and on any TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full-screen
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dragonking64
25/12/2022
Singapore
The Superb Philips DVD Player!
As I possess many Code 1 and Code 3 DVDs, as well as VCDs, and that my old DVD player is beyond repair, the Philips TAEP 200/12 is the only DVD player that I can use to possibly view such DVDs and VCDs. The Philips DVD player comes with one AV cable and a remote control with 2 “AAA” batteries. For a better and brighter picture quality, I attach an HDMI cable of my own to the Philips DVD Player’s HDMI port to see the film on my television’s HDMI Channel.
Pros
The Philips DVD Player is able to read Code 1 DVDs.
Cons
Neither an HDMI cable nor a warranty card is provided.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Mason4315
19/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Easy to use , plug and play . Good sounds and pictures.
Pros
Easy set up
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2021-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2021-08-19
knesse
18/02/2022
한국
Verified buyer
필립스 DVD 소형 상품이 작동이 원활한 편입니다
상품이 작동이 원활한 편입니다. 실용성 성능은 좋으나 규격문제가 다른 전자제품과 평균 바란스를 이루지 못해서 조합이 어울지질 못합니다. 또한 출력 단자가 부족하다. 또한 리모콘도 너무 얋아서 그립감이 떨어집니다. 불편합니다.
Pros
간단하다
Cons
규격과 어울림이 어색하다 . 출력단자 부족
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD 플레이어
Date of Use 2022-01-18
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD 플레이어
Date of Use 2022-01-18