2 year warranty
New
TAMS20B/97
The Disc
Embrace music without the algorithms. Inspired by the portable CD players of the 80s and 90s, The Disc puts physical music back in your hands and makes listening feel personal again. Comes with easy connectivity to headphones and speakers.
Striking sound. Retro looks
CDs, MP3-CD, skip protection
Bluetooth® 6.3 transmitter
USB-C audio output
Choose an album, hold the music, and press play. With its retro shape and bold colors, The Disc takes you beyond the algorithms and into the joy of putting in a CD and listening to your music from start to finish, wherever you go.
Bluetooth® 6.3 lets you listen to your CDs through compatible wireless headphones or speakers, while a USB-C digital audio output lets you connect wired headphones. There’s a handy companion app for The Disc too.
You can bring a little character to your listening with the dedicated Moving Sound button. Choose from Pop, Classic, Rock, and Jazz sound modes, or keep them off for a more natural sound.
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