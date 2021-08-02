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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

3000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT3265WT/97

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound.

See all benefits

Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

Easy way to wake your phone's voice assistant

Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more

Touch control to manage the music and call

Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.

Clear Voice Cancelling with 2 MICs

The Clear Voice Cancelling with built-in two microphones give you clear call experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/08/2021

日本

日本

tたいへん使いやすい。

音質はまずます。 接続が安定している。 周囲の音も聞きやすいので、狙い通り。 コストパフォーマンスは高い。

Pros

接続が簡単。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3265BK インイヤー完全ワイヤレスヘッドホン

Date of Use 2021-07-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAT3265BK インイヤー完全ワイヤレスヘッドホン

Date of Use 2021-07-02

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