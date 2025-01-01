2 year warranty
Discontinued
WP3887
Pure water made easy
Sophisticated water purifier that provides you with healthier and tastier drinking water by removing bacteria, soluble lead, chemicals, impurities, and odor.
99.99% bacteria removal rate
Ultra long lifetime filter
3L/min power high-flow
A multi-filtration system consist of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane which can remove 99.99% bacteria, as well as a fine granular activated carbon to remove harmful chlorination by-products(Trichlorethylene, Tetrachloroethylene), and harmful industrial pollutants (2-MIB) such as volatile organic chemicals and agricultural pollutants(pesticide CAT). It also removes the unpleasant chlorine smell and taste from your tap water. An ion exchanger can remove the harmful soluble lead.
1 year* (15,000L) lifetime for normal household consumption.
This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 3 liters per minute*, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply sway and rotate swivel nozzle to adjust the water out-flow direction and to select the power high-flow of water in stream or spray format.
Reviews
Bacteria removal rate accroding to JIS S 3201:2010 (testing methods of household water purifiers)
Approximately 1 year at 20ltrs a day ( the actual lifetime depends on the quality of the local water and the water pressure )
3 liters per minute: according to water pressure at 100kPa, water temperature at 20¡æ
The lifetime of the filter varies due to local water quality and mount of family water consumption. It is recommended to replace the filter on time to ensure an optimal filtration effect.