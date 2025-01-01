Multi-filtration system provides clean, safe and tasty water

A multi-filtration system consist of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane which can remove 99.99% bacteria, as well as a fine granular activated carbon to remove harmful chlorination by-products(Trichlorethylene, Tetrachloroethylene), and harmful industrial pollutants (2-MIB) such as volatile organic chemicals and agricultural pollutants(pesticide CAT). It also removes the unpleasant chlorine smell and taste from your tap water. An ion exchanger can remove the harmful soluble lead.