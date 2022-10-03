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2 year warranty
7-day return
Water drinking solutions
All series
Counter top water purifier
Discontinued
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WP3887
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Can I use this water purifier to clean water sources other than tap water?
How long can I store filtered water?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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