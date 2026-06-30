Using the Avent breast pump I express little / no milk

Do not continue pumping for more than 5 minutes at a time if NO result is achieved. Try expressing at another time during the day. If expressing becomes painful, stop and consult your breastfeeding advisor or healthcare professional.

Just after birth the quantity of milk production is still very low. This is normal and should not be worrying as your baby will also need small amounts . If you feel insecure, discuss this with your midwife, family doctor, lactation specialist or breastfeeding adviser.