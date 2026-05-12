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    Philips Support

    What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?

    Published on 12 May 2026
    If your Philips personal care product comes with a USB charging cable, charge it by using the cable in conjunction with a Philips IPX4 wall adapter or another suitable charging method, such as those listed below.

    Note: please read the safety information below carefully before charging your product. For full important safety information, please refer to the documents provided with your product.

    Safety first

    If you charge your Philips product in a moist environment (e.g. a bathroom), always use an IPX4 adapter to ensure safe charging. IPX4 indicates that the adapter is splash-proof.

    Whichever adapter you choose, ensure that it meets the requirements below (this information will usually be printed on the adapter itself).

    Input voltage: 100-240V.
    Output voltage: 5V.
    Power output: 1A or higher.
    Water tightness: IPX4* for moist environments.
    Approval mark: relevant approval/certification mark for your country (e.g. CE, UL, UKCA, INMETRO, IRAM, etc.)

    Important: using a non-certified adapter may cause hazards or serious injuries. Always disconnect the product from the adapter before cleaning it with water. 

    *Tip: the X in IPX4 is a placeholder, and another digit may appear in its place (e.g. IP24 or IP44) in the description of an adapter. As long as the second digit after "IP" is "4" the adapter is classified as splash-proof.

    Philips adapter

    If you don't have one, you can purchase a suitable adapter from Philips directly. The adapter's model number will differ depending on the type of product you own.

    Philips Grooming and Beauty- OneBlade, Head Pro, Shavers, Lady Shavers, Groomers, and Hair Clippers:
    Philips HQ87 IPX4 adapter. 

    Philips Sonicare- Electric toothbrushes and flossers:
    Philips WAA1001 splash-proof IPX4 adapter (White) or Philips WAA2001 splash-proof IPX4 adapter (Black).

    To purchase a Philips adapter:

    • If you live in the United States click here to request an adapter
    • If you live in Canada click here and contact support for assistance.
    • If you live anywhere else in the world click here and enter the relevant adapter model number in the search bar at the top of the page. Note that the search bar at the top of this page is optimized to locate product support information. Therefore, it is important to click the link provided and use the search function on the new page, not this one.

    Integrated USB sockets/outlets

    You can use a dedicated USB plug socket in a building to charge your product, provided it meets the specifications indicated in the "Safety first" section above. Unplug the product from the supply unit before cleaning it with water.

    USB adapter from another brand

    You can use a USB wall adapter from any reputable brand to charge your product, provided it meets the specifications listed in the "Safety first" section above. This information should be printed on the adapter itself, as in the example below:
    Image showing the specifications printed on a USB adapter plug

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