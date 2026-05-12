What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?
Note: please read the safety information below carefully before charging your product. For full important safety information, please refer to the documents provided with your product.
Safety first
If you charge your Philips product in a moist environment (e.g. a bathroom), always use an IPX4 adapter to ensure safe charging. IPX4 indicates that the adapter is splash-proof.
Whichever adapter you choose, ensure that it meets the requirements below (this information will usually be printed on the adapter itself).
Input voltage: 100-240V.
Output voltage: 5V.
Power output: 1A or higher.
Water tightness: IPX4* for moist environments.
Approval mark: relevant approval/certification mark for your country (e.g. CE, UL, UKCA, INMETRO, IRAM, etc.)
Important: using a non-certified adapter may cause hazards or serious injuries. Always disconnect the product from the adapter before cleaning it with water.
*Tip: the X in IPX4 is a placeholder, and another digit may appear in its place (e.g. IP24 or IP44) in the description of an adapter. As long as the second digit after "IP" is "4" the adapter is classified as splash-proof.
Philips adapter
If you don't have one, you can purchase a suitable adapter from Philips directly. The adapter's model number will differ depending on the type of product you own.
Philips Grooming and Beauty- OneBlade, Head Pro, Shavers, Lady Shavers, Groomers, and Hair Clippers:
Philips HQ87 IPX4 adapter.
Philips Sonicare- Electric toothbrushes and flossers:
Philips WAA1001 splash-proof IPX4 adapter (White) or Philips WAA2001 splash-proof IPX4 adapter (Black).
To purchase a Philips adapter:
- If you live in the United States click here to request an adapter
- If you live in Canada click here and contact support for assistance.
- If you live anywhere else in the world click here and enter the relevant adapter model number in the search bar at the top of the page. Note that the search bar at the top of this page is optimized to locate product support information. Therefore, it is important to click the link provided and use the search function on the new page, not this one.