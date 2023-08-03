2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX8491/03, HX8431/03, HX8210/06. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
What types of mouthwash can I use with my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
How do I use my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?