2 year warranty
Yes, your Philips lady shaver is watertight and can be safely used with water. For safety reasons, this shaver can only be used cordless, and therefore, will not turn on if it is plugged in. Please refer to the video below for more information on cordless use.
Tip: Although your model may differ from the one shown in the video, the same principles apply.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10, BRL136/00, BRL130/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I remove and attach the shaver attachment of my Philips lady shaver?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?