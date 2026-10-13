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How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?

You can use the shaving foil of your Philips lady shaver to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline. This includes, for example, your armpits, arms, legs, or bikini area (with a trimming comb).

Before you start:

  • Check the shaving foil for damage before each use, and replace it when it becomes worn or damaged.
  • Make sure your appliance is clean.
  • Always use the trimmer comb when using your lady shave close to your intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia).
  • Use your Philips lady shaver in the bath or shower, or on clean and dry skin.
  • Exfoliate a couple of days before you shave for optimal results.


Tip: the principles demonstrated in the videos below apply to all lady shave models, including those that are visually different from the one shown. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10, BRL136/00, HP6306/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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