2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY943/12, SCD838/11, SCD837/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)