2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY943/12, SCD838/11, SCD837/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)