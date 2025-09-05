2 year warranty
New
Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes
Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.
Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
650 ml/h humidification
3.2L water tank
The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 300 m3/h. It can easily handle large spaces of up to 78m2 (1) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 10 minutes (2).
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 650 ml/h (4). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.
4.7
of 5
145
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
supercat@meow
05/09/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
The product has very good features
I love it for its ease-of-use and functionality. As expected, Philips's quality is top notch.
This review was made for Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L Silver
This review was made for Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L Silver
Carian
28/02/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Exceeded expectations
This product is amazing. it is easy to use, very powerful for it;s size. Compact and easy to lift or move.
This review was made for 2000 Series NA220/00 Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L
This review was made for 2000 Series NA220/00 Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L
Happy Fryer
17/02/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Essential item - great product
This is a great airfryer - use it almost everyday!
This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
This review was made for 2000 Series NA230/00 Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
(1) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
(2) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 300m3/h
(3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA
(4) Tested by CVC according to GB/T 23332-2018. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
(5) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
(6) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min
(7) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.
(9) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
(10) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
(11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.