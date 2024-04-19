2 year warranty
Discontinued
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AWP2712BLR/97
Discontinued
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What are the differences of Philips GoZero Fitness filter between other traditional carbon-block filter?
How does the Fitness filter work?
Is Philips GoZero Active bottle with Fitness filters suitable for any water source?
How should I keep the filter within the using-period?
How should I preserve the Adventure filter or Fitness filter if anticipated not to use it for a long period of time？
In what case will be filtered water tastes bad unexpectedly?
May I put Philips hydration bottles in the freezer?
Are minerals preserved when the water is filtered by Philips GoZero Active bottle?
What is the height of the Philips GoZero Active bottles? Are they portable to fit in my carry-on bag?
How to clean the Philips GoZero Active bottle?
What is the material of Philips GoZero Active bottles? Is it safe to use?
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