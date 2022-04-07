2 year warranty
Discontinued
Available in
GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!
GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine & improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow!
20oz/590ml
Instant filtration
BPA-free LDPE
Blue
Made of innovative activated carbon fiber, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!
The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.
The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.
Awards
4.4
of 5
20
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Annazzzzz
07/04/2022
US
Hiking essentials
Good addition to my hiking gear bag. The cap doesn’t seal the best but I’m fine with it. Cleaning and refilling are both super easy.
Pros
Light weight and good capacity.
Cons
Cap occasionally comes off in big bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2722GRO Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2021-12-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2722GRO Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2021-12-06
ozone
31/03/2022
US
nice bottle for outdoor activity
This lime little sport bottle makes trail trip light and fun. It is easy to carry, squeeze and get water out. Not so sure about the filter, but the water taste not bad. I also trust Philips as a brand.
This review was made for GoZero AWP2722LIO Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2021-02-28
This review was made for GoZero AWP2722LIO Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2021-02-28
Eliz Z
31/03/2022
US
The product is very easy to use
I bought this water bottle for my husband and he loves it as this bottle is very easy to use. The filter on the top allowed him to drink cleaner tap water when he attended outdoor activities
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2712BLO Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2021-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2712BLO Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2021-11-30
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.