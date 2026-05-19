My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly

If your groomer is trimming hair unevenly, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.
It is important that the cutting element or the trimming comb which you are using with your groomer is attached correctly to its body. If the attachments are not placed correctly, the groomer may not work, or give desired results.
If you press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, you may accidentally change the settings to high or low or apply uneven pressure. This can result in uneven clipping.
For the best trimming experience, make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.
For best results, make sure that you trim your hair against the grain. When trimming your hair, it is important to keep in mind that your hair grows in different directions.
Therefore, to get an even trim, try moving your trimmer in different directions (upwards, downwards and across) so that it covers all of your hair.
Wet hair is more difficult to trim as they tend to stick to your skin and can be missed by the device. Therefore, we advise clipping your hair when it is completely dry.
Your Philips Groomer may come with different attachments to use on your hair and beard. It is important to use the correct attachment on the corresponding area.
Facial hair is usually stiffer than scalp hair. Hence, the beard attachment is designed and tested only for beards.
The cutting element and comb of a beard trimmer are usually smaller than that of a hair clipper. The device allows you to easily reach smaller areas, like under your nose. In contrast, the wider combs and cutting elements are designed for hair clipping.
Therefore, for an even trim, make sure you are using the correct attachment.
Not all beard trimmers are fully optimized to groom very long beards (>10mm) and more strokes are needed for ideal result.
If none of these tips help, your groomer may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your groomer.
The information on this page applies to the following models:HC7721/15, HC5721/15, BG3470/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›